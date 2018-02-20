Pentagon turns focus to missile defense

Congress is out of town in the coming week for the Presidents Day recess, but defense work grinds on at the Pentagon.

So far this year, the Pentagon has wrapped up and released two major reviews — the National Defense Strategy and the Nuclear Posture Review.

The third one in the series — the Ballistic Missile Defense Review — is expected to drop in the coming weeks.

The Pentagon’s fiscal 2019 budget proposal released on Monday gave insight into what the report might say. It included a request for funds “in accordance with direction from the 2018 Missile Defense Review.”

