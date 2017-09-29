Pentagon urges Congress to move $416M for missile defense

Image Credits: South Korean Defense Ministry via Getty Images.

The Pentagon wants Congress to move $416 million from several other defense accounts to pay for “missile defeat enhancements” in the face of an increasingly aggressive North Korea, according to multiple reports.

In a reprogramming request signed by Pentagon Comptroller David Norquist on Sept. 7, the Defense Department asks lawmakers to move the majority of the money, about $330 million, from unused fiscal 2017 Army operations and maintenance funds, InsideDefense.com reported.

The Pentagon official argued that the Army operations and maintenance dollars couldn’t be used because the 2017 budget arrived later than usual.

