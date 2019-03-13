Pentagon Wants to Develop "Space Warriors"

The Department of Defense is asking for $14.1 billion to fund space operations in the fiscal 2020 budget, and the Air Force is behind the bulk of the requests.

The $14.1 billion would allocate funding to several national security programs, from satellites to missile warning systems. Of the total, about $1.6 billion will fund improvements to space-based missile warning capabilities, a missing link in America’s layered missile defense system.

“We have to defend what we have in space because it’s going to be there for a while and we all depend on it,” U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Goldfein told members of the Senate Appropriations Defense Subcommittee on Monday.

