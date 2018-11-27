Pentagon Warns Russia Not to Tamper With Alleged Aleppo Attack Site

Image Credits: David B. Gleason / Flickr.

The Pentagon cautioned Russia on Tuesday not to tamper with the site of an alleged gas attack in Syria’s Aleppo and allow investigators to inspect the site.

The global chemical weapons agency, know as the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), has said it will investigate the alleged gas attack in Aleppo on Saturday that reportedly sickened up to 100 people. The Syrian government and its ally, Russia, blamed the attack on insurgents.

The Syrian government, which accused rebels of firing chlorine, asked the OPCW to send a fact-finding mission to the city.

