U.S. troops in Niger and elsewhere in Africa are there to train and advise, but sometimes they come under hostile fire, and when that happens, Americans back home may not be told about it, the Pentagon said on Thursday.

The Pentagon did not inform the public about a December 2017 firefight involving U.S. troops in Niger until The New York Times reported it this week.

The December attack came just two months after four American troops were killed in an ambush elsewhere in that African nation.

