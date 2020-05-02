People Across Nation Protest Coronavirus Restrictions in Reopen Rallies

People across the nation are taking part in “reopen” rallies and protests, demanding for governors to begin lifting strict measures put in place to slow the spread of coronavirus in their states.

Many of the rallies have been and are being organized on Facebook, often hosted by Facebook groups that back reopening businesses and states’ economies.

At least a dozen have taken place in late April in cities large and small across the nation — in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Trenton, New Jersey; Augusta, Maine; Springfield, Illinois; Jefferson City, Missouri; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Casper, Wyoming; Madison, Wisconsin; Kingsport, Tennessee; Riverside, California; and Temecula, California.



Rep. Dan Bishop (R-NC) participated in one protest in Raleigh, North Carolina, as captured by North Carolina blogger Gerald Jackson.

Rep. Dan Bishop (R-NC) participated in one protest in Raleigh, North Carolina, as captured by North Carolina blogger Gerald Jackson.

NBC News anchor Andrea Mitchell on Sunday called the supporters of reopening states “what could be a new emerging Tea Party movement.”

More protests are planned for May, in Wilmington, Delaware; Concord, New Hampshire; Carson City, Nevada; and in cities all across California.

