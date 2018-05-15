People Actually Found A Way To Use Melania’s Surgery To Attack Trump

First lady Melania Trump had kidney surgery Monday at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

The surgery was successful on a benign embolism in the first lady’s kidney. President Trump will visit Melania later Monday evening and she is expected to remain hospitalized for the remainder of the week.

The office of the first lady said in a statement:

“This morning, First Lady Melania Trump underwent an embolization procedure to treat a benign kidney condition. The procedure was successful and there were no complications. Mrs. Trump is at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and will likely remain there for the duration of the week. The First Lady looks forward to a full recovery so she can continue her work on behalf of children everywhere.”

The hatred began almost immediately on Twitter. Multiple verified accounts made crass jokes about the Melania and blamed her condition on President Trump.

Some commenters said Melania still has a “pain in her ass” after surgery.

Many commenters blamed president Trump for causing Melania’s illness.

Others openly attacked President Trump for not being a supportive husband.

Others encouraged Melania to leave her husband after her recovery.

Still others used the hospitalization of the first lady to push for socialized medicine.

The sick behavior is par for the course. After Melania’s anti-bullying campaign, multiple people on twitter mocked Melania’s looks, accent and family.