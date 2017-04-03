People are fleeing New York at an alarming rate

More people are leaving the New York region than any other major metropolitan area in the country.

More than 1 million people moved out of the New York area to another part of the country since 2010, a rate of 4.4 percent — the highest negative net migration rate among the nation’s large population centers, US Census records show.

The number of people leaving the region — which includes parts of New Jersey, Connecticut, the lower Hudson Valley and Long Island — in one year swelled from 187,034 in 2015 to 223,423 in 2016, while the number of international immigrants settling in the tri-state area dwindled from 181,551 to 160,324 over the same period, records show.

The nation’s economy is improving, there are more jobs in cheaper places to live, and retirees are choosing to move to warmer climates, experts say.

“The historical trend is that out migration grows when economy is getting better,” said Empire Center for Public Policy research director E.J. McMahon.

