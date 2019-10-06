People In Iran Rioting And Attacking Government Buildings After Claims Gov’t Used Contaminated Needles And Gave People AIDS

Protesters in Lordgan , Iran set the Friday Prayer Imam and other government offices on fire after hundreds of the town’s residents are infected with HIV due to regime corruption and negligence. pic.twitter.com/SPc7oidBcw

Keep at it and take down the mullahs.

Via Radio Farda:

Enraged people in a village in southwest Iran stormed the Friday Prayer Imam’s office, set it on fire, and attacked the Governor’s building.

At least 300 people, including children, are believed to have been infected with HIV in the province by a medical assistant using a contaminated syringe, furious people say.

Based on the latest reports, protesters burned the health network facilities on Saturday, October 5. Local health clinics are run by the country’s health ministry.



People in the village of Chenar Mahmoud in the town of Lordegan, Chahar Mahal & Bakhtiari, maintain that their loved ones contracted HIV from contaminated needles used by the village’s health organization to test for diabetes two months ago.

The outbreak has also affected residents of the neighboring villages.

