People Losing Jobs to Automation During Pandemic

Mainstream news says human resistance to losing jobs to automation “could dissipate” in response to pandemic.

Institutional anti-humanism has taken hold of the western world. Coronavirus could lock in a system of high tech tyranny.

A post-human world is emerging. AI systems are activating. The future needs real humans with a conscience and the ability to question authority.

Social distancing by its very nature is anti-human. Coronavirus has altered our society dramatically. Some of these changes were already underway, and anti-human forces were planning to implement them ahead of the AI robot tech revolution.

Social media was already distorting social norms well before the pandemic. Former Facebook executive Chamath Palihapitiya stated in 2018 that:

“It literally is at a point now we’ve created tools that are ripping apart the social fabric of how society works. That is literally where we are. I would encourage all of you how to internalize this is – if you feed the beast, the beast will destroy you.”

Hollywood predictive programming seeded the idea of virtual reality as an “oasis” in a crumbling world with the 2018 film Ready Player One:

Pentagon announces AI system in response to virus

A massive AI system has been rolled out by the Pentagon to organize logistics surrounding essential supplies from national to local areas. As reported, the project will be integrated into a wider military command and control AI weapons system:

“It may also become a part of the Joint All-Domain Command and Control, or JADC2, a massive effort to digitally interlink weapons, vehicles and personnel.”

Coronavirus response created a financial incentive for “non essential” human workers to stay home.

If the government can manage to get stimulus checks into the hands of millions of unemployed workers, a long standing goal of a universal basic income could be fulfilled.

Former President Barack Obama said in 2018 that a universal income through government handouts would be required in the age of artificial intelligence. Obama said:

“Artificial intelligence is here… the pace of change is going to require us to do more fundamental reimagining of our social and political arrangements…”

Multiple headlines from mainstream news are happily welcoming the robot AI takeover in response to the pandemic. Here are a few examples:

The New York Times: “Robots Welcome to Take Over, as Pandemic Accelerates Automation“

The BBC: “Coronavirus: Will Covid-19 speed up the use of robots to replace human workers?“

Wired Magazine: “The Covid-19 Pandemic Is a Crisis That Robots Were Built For“

Business Insider: “How China, the US, and Europe are using robots to replace and help humans fight coronavirus…”

If we are to believe Elon Musk, Ray Kurzweil and other top Transhumanists, we will need to merge with the machines in order to survive.

In reality the exact opposite is true. Humanity’s survival depends on remaining human and defying the post-human agenda.

The future needs real humans with a conscience and the ability to question authority.

The western world needs to develop a pro-human culture and accompanying world view to counter the anti-human programming of the past 100 years.

Free humanity; Unite for a pro-human future.

#Prohumanresistance



