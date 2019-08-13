Pepe the Frog Emerges as Symbol of Resistance in Hong Kong Amid Crackdown

Image Credits: Emilio Navas/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images.

Protesters in Hong Kong have adopted the popular “Pepe the Frog” meme as one of their symbols of resistance amid ongoing demonstrations against a proposed extradition bill.

The frog’s familiar face has appeared on signs in various protests calling out violent police crackdowns against demonstrators.

One meme showing Pepe with an injured eye focused on a police assault which left a first responder blind after being shot with a bean bag round at close range.

Embed from Getty Images

Protest fliers distributed among demonstrators also bore Pepe’s unmistakable likeness.

Demonstrators appear to have sourced their frog selection from a compilation of “fighting Pepe” memes.


Photo credit: MANAN VATSYAYANA/AFP/Getty Images

A weeping Pepe also begged police to stop the beatings.

Several protesters have called on the United States and President Donald Trump to intervene, with many flying the American flag and singing the national anthem as other symbols emblematic of resistance.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Footage of the unrest Tuesday showed protesters outnumbering police forces, as they attempted to quell demonstrations wearing riot gear and using batons and electric rods as weapons.

Protesters fear the extradition bill could lead to Hong Kong residents and political dissidents being extradited to China and Taiwan to face trial under those juridicitions’ laws.

The cartoon frog, derived from the Matt Furie comic Boy’s Club, has been a viral meme on social media since 2008, but was re-adapted in 2015 by supporters of President Donald Trump, after which leftist media outlets began claiming the frog was “racist.”

Follow the author on Gab: https://gab.ai/adansalazar

On Twitter:

On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/adan.salazar.735

On Minds: https://www.minds.com/adan_infowars

Watch: Alex Jones Wins Pepe The Frog Suit


Related Articles

Shrieking and Shouting Heard From Epstein's Cell the Morning He Died

Shrieking and Shouting Heard From Epstein’s Cell the Morning He Died

U.S. News
Comments
Electronics Were Removed From Epstein's 'Pedo Island' Before FBI Raid

Electronics Were Removed From Epstein’s ‘Pedo Island’ Before FBI Raid

U.S. News
Comments

‘Fredo’ is NOT the Italian Version of the N-Word

U.S. News
comments

‘I’ll f***ing ruin your s**t’: CNN’s Chris Cuomo gets foul-mouthed over ‘ethnic slur’

U.S. News
comments

“Unplanned” Movie Arriving to Every Abortion Clinic in America

U.S. News
comments

Comments