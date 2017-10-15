Perez Refuses to Say if DNC Will Return All Weinstein Contributions

Democratic National Committee chair Tom Perez would not say Friday whether the DNC would return all of its contributions from movie mogul Harvey Weinstein as he stands accused of decades of sexual harassment and assault.

Weinstein is a longtime Democratic donor who has given $300,000 to the DNC. However, the DNC announced last week it was only donating $30,000 of that money. Furthermore, the groups getting the cash were openly pro-Democratic organizations Higher Heights, Emily’s List, and Emerge America.

After an event at the University of Wisconsin on Friday, Perez was asked by a tracker whether the DNC would return its contributions from Weinstein.

“You have a nice weekend, sir,” Perez said without looking.

