Perez: ‘Trump Didn’t Win The Election’ — Republicans ‘Don’t Give A S**t About People’ [VIDEO]

Newly elected Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez campaigned for Democrats in Newark, New Jersey Friday by telling a crowd the Republican Party doesn’t “give a shit” about them.

Perez, speaking at a rally hosted by the New Jersey Working Families Alliance, first congratulated protesters on showing up in droves to Washington, DC on January 21, the day after President Trump’s inauguration.

Perez claimed those people gathered and proclaimed, “Donald Trump, you don’t stand for our values… Donald Trump you didn’t win the election.”

Later in his speech, President Obama’s secretary of labor added that he doesn’t “care” if people take issue with his speech, just like how “Republicans don’t give a shit about people.”

