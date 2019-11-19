Perjury: Nunes Catches Vindman Contradicting Closed-Door Testimony About 'Whistleblower'

A witness of the Democrats’ impeachment farce testified Tuesday that he would not reveal the identity of the so-called whistleblower.

House Intelligence Committee ranking member Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) asked NSC leaker Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman if he discussed Trump’s Ukraine phone call with anyone outside the White House.

Vindman responded that he went outside his chain of command and told George Kent, Deputy Assistant Secretary in the European and Eurasian Bureau, and “someone in the intelligence community I’m not going to name,” in other words, the suspected whistleblower.

Nunes: Did you discuss the July 25 call or July 26 call with anyone outside the White House? Vindman: George Kent, and someone in the intelligence community I’m not going to name. Schiff interrupts to “protect the whistleblower.” 🧐 pic.twitter.com/Tyjp8rcE5K — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 19, 2019

Confirming suspicions that the unnamed individual is in fact the whistleblower, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) interrupted Nunes and said that he will protect the whistleblower’s identity.

Notably, during his closed-door testimony with Democrats in October, Vindman stated he did not know the so-called whistleblower’s identity.

This appears to confirm that Vindman committed perjury, either during Tuesday’s testimony or during his previous closed-door testimony with Democrats.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) also tried to ascertain the identity of the individual Vindman refused to disclose, but Schiff once again stated he would prevent the whistleblower’s identity to be revealed, again confirming Vindman lied in his closed-door testimony.

“Mr. Chairman, I don’t see how this is outing the whistleblower. The witness has testified in his deposition that he doesn’t know who the whistleblower is,” Jordan said.

“You have said, even though no one believes you, you have said you don’t know who the whistleblower is. So, how is this outing the whistleblower to find out who this individual is?”

.@Jim_Jordan tries again to out the whistleblower while questioning Vindman. Vindman's lawyer objects, prompting @RepAdamSchiff to say "This committee will not be used to out the whistleblower." pic.twitter.com/bambUnW2r2 — Oliver Willis (@owillis) November 19, 2019

Will Vindman face consequences for lying to Congress?

Considering he’s protected by the power structure that’s lied for three years about Trump-Russia “collusion,” the answer is likely no.

