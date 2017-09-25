Person detained near White House had multiple weapons

An individual detained by the White House on Sunday was found to be in possession of multiple weapons, CNN reported Monday.

The man, who was first approached for public urination, told police he was en route to the White House “for advice on missing paychecks and how to get the chip out of my head” from Secretary of Defense James Mattis and National Security Agency Director Mike Rogers.

A search of the man’s car found him to be in possession of three knives, nine guns, ammunition, suppressors, brass knuckles and silencers.

