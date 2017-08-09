Personal Income in Majority of States Grew In First Quarter of 2017

In 42 states, personal income grew from the past year, even after adjusting for inflation, according to a report from Pew Charitable Trusts.

Personal income includes wages and salaries, benefits from Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid, as well as employers’ contributions to retirement plans, contributions to health insurance, and income from property and rent.

On average, personal income grew across all states by 1.8 percent, but some states saw growth as high as 2.9 percent.

Compared with the previous year, Idaho, Washington, and Utah saw personal income grow by 2.9 percent. According to the report, personal income fell in Wyoming, North Dakota, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Alaska, Vermont, Iowa, and West Virginia, due to manufacturing, farming, state and local government, and construction weaknesses.

