Personal Income in Majority of States Grew In First Quarter of 2017
Share2
+1
Pin
Email
Shares 2

In 42 states, personal income grew from the past year, even after adjusting for inflation, according to a report from Pew Charitable Trusts.

Personal income includes wages and salaries, benefits from Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid, as well as employers’ contributions to retirement plans, contributions to health insurance, and income from property and rent.

On average, personal income grew across all states by 1.8 percent, but some states saw growth as high as 2.9 percent.

Compared with the previous year, Idaho, Washington, and Utah saw personal income grow by 2.9 percent. According to the report, personal income fell in Wyoming, North Dakota, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Alaska, Vermont, Iowa, and West Virginia, due to manufacturing, farming, state and local government, and construction weaknesses.

Read more

Share2
+1
Pin
Email
Shares 2

Related Articles

The Rise of Zombie Companies — And Why It Matters

The Rise of Zombie Companies — And Why It Matters

Economy
Comments
Why Government Has a Dangerous Obsession with Statistics

Why Government Has a Dangerous Obsession with Statistics

Economy
Comments

“Mystery” Central Bank Buyer Revealed: SNB Now Owns A Record $84 Billion In US Stocks

Economy
Comments

White House Adviser Gary Cohn Faces Pressure to Deliver on Tax Reform

Economy
Comments

Here’s What Goldman Is Telling Big Money Clients About Bitcoin

Economy
Comments

Comments