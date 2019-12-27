Pete Buttigieg Calls Jesus Christ an Impoverished ‘Refugee’ in Christmas Message

On Christmas Day, South Bend, Indiana, Mayor and 2020 Democrat Pete Buttigieg declared Jesus Christ an impoverished “refugee” without ever explicitly mentioning his name.

In a Twitter message, Buttigieg wrote:

Today I join millions around the world in celebrating the arrival of divinity on earth, who came into this world not in riches but in poverty, not as a citizen but as a refugee. No matter where or how we celebrate, merry Christmas. [Emphasis added]

Buttigieg’s calling Jesus Christ “a refugee” came days after he released his national immigration plan, in which he vows to import at least 125,000 refugees in his first year in office. Likewise, Buttigieg said he will push Congress to pass a law that bans the United States from admitting any less than 95,000 refugees a year.

