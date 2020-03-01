Pete Buttigieg Drops Out Of 2020 Race

Democrat presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg has suspended his 2020 campaign, according to reports.

The 38-year-old South Bend, Indiana mayor, the youngest candidate in the Democrat field, is ending his campaign Sunday after failing to amass a broad coalition of support, and losing badly in the South Carolina primary.

From The New York Times:

Pete Buttigieg, the former small-city Indiana mayor and first openly gay major presidential candidate, has decided to quit the Democratic race, a person briefed on Mr. Buttigieg’s plans said on Sunday, following a crushing loss in the South Carolina primary where his poor performance with black Democrats signaled an inability to build a broad coalition of voters.

Mr. Buttigieg, 38, narrowly won the Iowa caucuses early last month and came in a strong second place in the New Hampshire primary, exciting liberal white Democrats with his cool, hyper-articulate manner. But he never broadened his breadth of support in a party with a nonwhite base, and one that has veered leftward since 2018.

Hours earlier, Buttigieg said on NBC’s “Meet The Press” that he wanted to unite the Democrat Party, saying “we’ll be assessing at every turn not only what the right answer is for the campaign, but making sure that every step we take is in the best interest of the party and that goal of making sure we defeat Donald Trump — because our country can’t take four more years of this.”

Buttigieg plans to announce his exit from the race in South Bend tonight, according to his campaign.

President Trump weighed in on Buttigieg’s dropping out, saying this marks the beginning of the Democrats vying to steal the nomination from socialist Bernie Sanders.

“Pete Buttigieg is OUT. All of his SuperTuesday votes will go to Sleepy Joe Biden,” Trump tweeted Sunday. “Great timing. This is the REAL beginning of the Dems taking Bernie out of play – NO NOMINATION, AGAIN!”

