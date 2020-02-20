Pete Buttigieg Implies Bernie Sanders Wants to Incite Violence with Campaign

Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) traded barbs at the ninth Democrat debate on Wednesday evening in Las Vegas, when Buttigieg implied that Sanders’ far-left campaign was inciting violence.

“You have to accept some responsibility and ask yourself what it is about your campaign in particular that seems to be motivating this behavior more than others, because in order to turn the page on the Trump era, we’re going to need a president, not just a candidate, but a president who can move this forward,” Buttigieg said.

Buttigieg then predicted what would happen in America if it came down to two polar opposites in the Democratic Party, and attacked Sanders for his socialist views.

“We could wake up two weeks from today, the day after Super Tuesday, and the only candidates left standing will be Bernie Sanders and Mike Bloomberg, the two most polarizing figures on this stage,” Buttigieg said.

“And most Americans don’t see where they fit if they’ve got to choose between a socialist that thinks capitalism should be the root of all evil and a billionaire who thinks money should be the root of all power.”

Read more



Adam Cassidy & Braden Morrison join The Alex Jones Show to expose the tactics of communists to infiltrate society and brainwash the masses.

Also, support your body by getting all the vitamins and minerals you need with the Ultra 12 and Vitamin Mineral Fusion Combo Pack now at 50% off!