Pete Buttigieg: Legal Immigration Not Letting Enough People in the United States

Former Mayor Pete Buttigieg complained on Monday that America’s legal immigration system was not allowing enough immigrants into the United States.

“This county needs more people than its immigration system is willing to allow,” Buttigieg said. “So what happens? The people come, but then they are endangered of all of the uncertainties of being undocumented in this country.”

Buttigieg argued that the current legal immigration system was “outdated” as a result of the country failing to pass any serious immigration reform since the 1980s.

The former mayor of South Bend spoke about immigration as he campaigned in Carson City, Nevada. He argued that his city of South Bend was finally growing in population, thanks to illegal immigration.

“That is almost entirely as a result of immigration … and many of them are undocumented,” he said.

Buttigieg expressed the struggle of illegal immigrants – sympathizing with living with the uncertainty of getting deported.

