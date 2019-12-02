Pete Buttigieg Nods as Pastor Says Mexican Illegal Aliens Just Reclaiming Stolen Land

Image Credits: Joe Raedle/Getty Images.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg on Sunday listened and nodded without disputing a claim from Pastor William Barber that illegal immigrants from Mexico were merely reclaiming land from the United States.

“We call people illegal aliens … Why can’t we just own in America that some of the people that are trying to come from Mexico here are coming back to land we stole?” he asked. “And the reason we took the land is because people wanted to keep their slaves?”

Some in the congregation applauded.

Barber recounted that President Abraham Lincoln was against the Mexican American War that resulted in the United States ending up with more territory.

Barber urged Buttigieg, as a presidential candidate, to give more speeches about the “lies” of history that kept Americans divided.

The moment caught the attention of the Republican National Committee’s Rapid Response Director Steve Guest, who shared the video on Twitter.

Read more

Alex Jones reflecting on life while hiking through the woods
By the way, get DNA Force Plus 50% off and get a free bottle of Brain Force Plus now!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

FBI says Black Friday gun purchase background check numbers are second-largest single day in program history

FBI says Black Friday gun purchase background check numbers are second-largest single day in program history

U.S. News
Comments
Dems’ New Strategy for Defeating Trump: Liberal 'Media' Project Mimics Local Journalism to Influence Voters

Dems’ New Strategy for Defeating Trump: Liberal ‘Media’ Project Mimics Local Journalism to Influence Voters

U.S. News
Comments

ICE Catches Alleged Child Sexual Predator Repeatedly Released By Philadelphia Police

U.S. News
comments

Newsweek fires reporter who wrote inaccurate story on Trump’s Thanksgiving Day plans

U.S. News
comments

Facebook Deletes Melania Trump Photos, Claims They’re ‘Hate Speech’

U.S. News
comments

Comments