Pete Buttigieg Nods as Pastor Says Mexican Illegal Aliens Just Reclaiming Stolen Land

Mayor Pete Buttigieg on Sunday listened and nodded without disputing a claim from Pastor William Barber that illegal immigrants from Mexico were merely reclaiming land from the United States.

“We call people illegal aliens … Why can’t we just own in America that some of the people that are trying to come from Mexico here are coming back to land we stole?” he asked. “And the reason we took the land is because people wanted to keep their slaves?”

Some in the congregation applauded.

Barber recounted that President Abraham Lincoln was against the Mexican American War that resulted in the United States ending up with more territory.

Barber urged Buttigieg, as a presidential candidate, to give more speeches about the “lies” of history that kept Americans divided.

The moment caught the attention of the Republican National Committee’s Rapid Response Director Steve Guest, who shared the video on Twitter.

Pete Buttigieg with a valiant effort to take the lead in the “woke olympics.” Buttigieg nods along in agreement with the claim that illegal immigrants are reclaiming stolen land in US.pic.twitter.com/iLHsMIvyBw — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 1, 2019

Read more

Alex Jones reflecting on life while hiking through the woods