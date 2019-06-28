Pete Buttigieg's Military Bragging is Wearing Thin

Image Credits: Sean Rayford/Getty Images.

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg talks about his brief stint in Afghanistan as if he’s the next John McCain.

Although everyone should be grateful for his seven months abroad as a computer guy, it’s time he give up the act.

Buttigieg did a service to this country, there’s no question. But to put forth his time as a key pusher who attended meetings as though it were his own Vietnam is obnoxious at the least, unseemly at the worst.

