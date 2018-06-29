Peter Fonda's "Boundaries" Movie Bombs After Vile Tweets

Peter Fonda’s newly released film “Boundaries” had around the same appeal to moviegoers as being put in a pedophile rape cage.

From The Wrap:

After it made headlines in Hollywood for the wrong reasons, Sony Pictures Classics’ “Boundaries” is off to a tepid start at the indie box office, as it opened on five screens this weekend. Directed by Shana Feste and starring Vera Farmiga and Christopher Plummer, the film has made $30,395 for a per screen average of $6,079.

…“Boundaries” stars Farmiga as Laura, a single mother whose estranged, pot-selling father Jack (Plummer) comes back into her life after he’s kicked out of his retirement home. Laura agrees to drive him south to live with her sister in Los Angeles but, along the way, Jack convinces his grandson, Henry, to help him sell off the rest of his marijuana stash to some old friends, including one played by Fonda. The film had a mixed reception from critics with a 58 percent Rotten Tomatoes score.

Here’s the trailer:

Fonda’s not even in it. Also, they disabled comments and upvoting/downvoting.

It looks like the movie is about a feminist single mother whose elderly father teaches her young son how to sell drugs for cash. In other words, it’s more Hollywood fun for the whole family!