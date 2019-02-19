Peter Schiff: We’d All Be Better Off if AOC Was Still Waiting Tables

Peter Schiff recently appeared on InfoWars with Alex Jones to talk about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the Green New Deal.

He said the real problem isn’t the climate deniers, it’s the economy deniers.

Peter noted that we were in the great recession the last time retail sales came in as poorly as they did in December. He also mentioned the all-time high in auto loan delinquencies and the fact that restaurant sales are falling at the fastest pace in 25 years.

“We’d all be better off if Cortez was still waiting tables instead of working in Congress. But these crazy policies she’s advocating – look, the public just might turn to them in 2020 if we are in a bad recession and it’s all blamed on the tax cuts, on Trump, on deregulation, and the only solution left for people to grasp for is socialism. Of course, you know, it’s never worked. It’s failed every time it’s been tried. But that doesn’t stop people from trying it again.”

Peter also addressed the upward spiraling national debt, taking issue with Alex’s contention we could at least do something positive with the inflation such as build infrastructure.

“You cannot make a country rich by printing money. You know, unfortunately, that’s how Cortez is going to try to finance any type of Green New Deal that we get.”

Peter said the craziest thing about Cortez and the Green New Deal is the idea that it will actually be good for the economy.

“If we actually had to do this, if we really faced this threat, this is going to be mutually shared sacrifice. Everybody is going to suffer to implement this, particularly the poor and the middle class. They’re going to feel the burden the heaviest. But she is trying to wrap this thing up as if everybody is going to benefit from a huge reduction in our standard of living, which would be required.”

Cortez says we can pay for the Green New Deal just like we paid for World War II. Peter pointed out that we paid for the war by drastically raising taxes on the middle class.

“If AOC wants to pay for the Green New Deal the same way, then it has to be through huge tax increases on her constituents.”

Peter and Alex also talked about Trump and the economy. Peter made a pretty poignant statement.

“If Trump really wanted to make America great again, the only way to do that is to make government small again. The problem is he hasn’t been building a wall but Trump’s been building up government. He’s made government bigger. He’s been building bigger national debt, bigger deficits. So, building up debt and building up government is not the secret to making America Great.”

Smollett’s assault hoax keeps delivering bombshell revelations.