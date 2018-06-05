Peter Strzok Boss To Testify on Capitol Hill Over Clinton, Russia Probes

FBI Assistant Director Bill Priestap will testify to lawmakers on Capitol Hill Tuesday over his role in the Hillary Clinton email investigation and Russia investigation.

Priestap, the head of the bureau’s counterintelligence division, will answer questions about his supervising role in the Clinton and Russia probes to the House Judiciary and Oversight committees.

Anti-Trump FBI investigator Peter Strzok, who had discussed an “insurance policy” against Trump should he win to lawyer Lisa Page, worked directly under Priestap for both investigations, which makes Priestap’s testimony a subject of great interest to lawmakers and journalists.

“I think tomorrow is going to be a pivotal day, I think Congress is going to learn a lot of new information tomorrow during these interviews,” The Hill contributor John Solomon said Monday on “Lou Dobbs Tonight.”

“We know there was actions by these informants before there was a formal investigation, we don’t know if they were controlled or not, so until we get all the facts in place, I don’t think the FBI can one: address what it did wrong and try to correct what it did wrong until he know everything on the table.”

“Transparency has always been one of the Bureau’s toughest issues,” he added.