Peter Strzok Bragged About Using Logan Act Against General Flynn, New Email Shows

Disgraced FBI agent Peter Strzok had bragged about invoking the archaic Logan Act against incoming Trump National Security Adviser Lt. General Michael Flynn to criminally set him up, newly released emails show.

Declassified notes made by Strzok from January 4, 2017, show him proudly bragging about bringing up the Logan Act to pin a crime on Flynn.

“And because I am so awesome CRS piece on the Logan Act from 2015. All the legislative history they cite does not involve incoming administrations,” Strzok wrote.

President Biden personally raised the idea of the Logan Act. " Emails from DOJ motion to dismiss also show that on January 4, 2017 Strzok, FBI lawyer Lisa Page + FBI General Counsel James Baker searched for Logan Act statute 18 USC 953 #MyHighlighter #connectingthedots @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/yzabiXbw0z — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) June 27, 2020

The revelation comes just days after the Justice Department released a trove of Strzok notes that appear to implicate former President Obama and former Vice President Biden directly ordering the sham FBI investigation into Flynn during the infamous closed-door January 5, 2017 Oval Office meeting.

Obama had told Comey, who said that Flynn’s communications “appear legit,” to “have the right people on the case.”

Additionally, Biden had brought up the Logan Act as the basis for going after Flynn during the meeting.

🚨Peter Strzok notes from 1/4/17 released in Flynn case: Discussion among Obama, Comey, Yates, Biden, and Susan Rice. Biden: "Logan Act" Obama: "Have the right people on" Flynn case. Comey: The Flynn/Kislyak calls "appear legit." pic.twitter.com/20a3z46Z9Z — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) June 24, 2020

“Strzok’s notes believed to be of January 4, 2017, reveal that former President Obama, James Comey, Sally Yates, Joe Biden and apparently Susan Rice discussed the transcripts of Flynn’s calls and how to proceed against him,” the court motion states.

“Mr. Obama himself directed that ‘the right people’ investigate General Flynn.”

This is just further evidence that the Obama administration worked with the top echelons of the FBI to remove Flynn in an effort to destabilize and sabotage the duly-elected president.

Twitter: Follow @WhiteIsTheFury

Parler: https://parler.com/profile/WhiteIsTheFury/posts

Gab: https://gab.com/WhiteIsTheFury

Minds: https://www.minds.com/whiteisthefury

Flynn is free at last! Why any prosecutor appeal will likely fail. And new documentary evidence that the criminal conspiracy including Obama, Biden, Yates. Why did FBI hide the evidence for so long? And Roger Stone is still in the crosshairs

Our powerful B vitamin formula, Ultra 12, is now back in stock at 50% off with double Patriot Points and free shipping!