Peter Strzok Lawyer Defends 'Sick Loser' Client In USA Today Op-Ed

Peter Strzok’s actions to “stop” Donald Trump from becoming president were in the interests of “protecting national security” and “American democracy,” according to his lawyer.

President Trump and conservatives are demonizing Strzok to discredit the Russia collusion probe – not because Strzok revealed numerous instances of bias in texts during both the Clinton email and Russia investigation, Aitan Goelman wrote in the USA Today on Tuesday.

“Make no mistake: It is all part of a calculated political strategy to demonize Pete and the men and women of the FBI and the Department of Justice in order to pre-emptively discredit the results of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election,” he wrote.

According to Goelman, Strzok’s only real evidence of bias isn’t found in his anti-Trump and pro-Hillary texts, but by his unwavering commitment to protect American democracy and national security shown over his career.

“But his accusers aren’t entirely wrong — bias does exist in one area. Pete is deeply and passionately biased toward American democracy and the need for it to be vigorously protected. The messages show that our national security is paramount in Pete Strzok’s mind, work and convictions,” he added.

That’s an interesting defense, considering the Department of Justice’s Inspector General report found evidence of the complete opposite.

Several text messages from Strzok to his mistress, FBI lawyer Lisa Page, reveal not just clear animus against Trump, but an intent to use his FBI power to effect the outcome of the 2016 election, which effectively usurps democracy by circumventing the will of the American voter.

“[Trump’s] never going to become president, right? Right?!” Page texted to Strzok August, 8th 2016.

“No. No he’s not. We’ll stop it,” Strzok replied.

Trump reacted to the IG report’s findings on Sunday, calling Strzok a “sick loser” for his efforts to steer the election’s outcome and cover for Clinton’s crimes.

“Why was the FBI’s sick loser, Peter Strzok, working on the totally discredited Mueller team of 13 Angry & Conflicted Democrats, when Strzok was giving Crooked Hillary a free pass yet telling his lover, lawyer Lisa Page, that “we’ll stop” Trump from becoming President? Witch Hunt!” he tweeted.

Why was the FBI’s sick loser, Peter Strzok, working on the totally discredited Mueller team of 13 Angry & Conflicted Democrats, when Strzok was giving Crooked Hillary a free pass yet telling his lover, lawyer Lisa Page, that “we’ll stop” Trump from becoming President? Witch Hunt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2018

If Strzok cares so much about national security, as Goelman claims, then where’s the outrage over revelations that multiple foreign actors penetrated Clinton’s private server?

Meanwhile, still no evidence exists to suggest Trump colluded with the Russians to win the 2016 election, but that didn’t stop Strzok and other FBI cronies from launching an unprecedented investigation into his campaign in July 2016.