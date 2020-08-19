Peter Strzok Panics As Kevin Clinesmith Pleads Guilty To Making False Statements In RussiaGate Hoax

Fired FBI agent Peter Strzok lashed out at U.S. Attorney John Durham’s ongoing probe into the origins of the debunked Russia collusion debacle following FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith’s guilty plea for making false statements.

“Today marks the corrupt transformation of our criminal justice system from a tool to absolve Trump’s allies of wrongdoing into a bludgeon against his enemies. The issue isn’t the underlying acts; the corruption is the disparate treatment of them,” Peter Strzok wrote in a tweet linking to a Lawfare blog post.

https://t.co/HnwSmslZmM Today marks the corrupt transformation of our criminal justice system from a tool to absolve Trump’s allies of wrongdoing into a bludgeon against his enemies. The issue isn’t the underlying acts; the corruption is the disparate treatment of them. — Peter Strzok (@petestrzok) August 19, 2020

Strzok’s panicked comments are notable given that the declassification of an “electronic communication” written by Strzok launching the entire “CrossFire Hurricane” investigation into Trump and his campaign team contained no evidence that Trump or his campaign colluded with the Russian government to steal the election.

38-year-old Clinemsith admitted that during the 2016 FBI CrossFire Hurricane operation, he altered an email from CIA investigators used to request a FISA warrant and renewals on Trump campaign advisor Carter Page, saying Page was not known by the FBI as a CIA asset when he was.

“Kevin deeply regrets having altered the email. It was never his intent to mislead the court or his colleagues as he believed the information he relayed was accurate. But Kevin understands what he did was wrong and accepts responsibility,” his lawyers told The Washington Post Friday.

The charge against Clinesmith marks the first criminal case from Durham’s ObamaGate probe.

Reps. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) recently claimed, and Infowars was able to independently confirm, that many more indictments from Durham are expected in the coming weeks and months.

“We have made 14 criminal referrals in our exhaustive three-and-a-half year investigation,” Nunes said on Fox Business earlier this week.

Maybe Strzok is simply nervous he may be next in Durham’s probe.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, claimed Clinesmith’s guilty plea signals he’s willing to flip on other Deep State players involved in the unlawful spying of Trump.

“Something tells me that Mr. Clinesmith knows where the bodies are buried, and if I were in the FBI working on Crossfire Hurricane, I would be very worried right now,” Graham said last week.

