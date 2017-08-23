Petition Calls for Replacing Confederate Statues With Britney Spears

A Britney Spears fan has filed a Change.org petition proposing Louisiana lawmakers replace Confederate statues in New Orleans with statues of Kentwood-raised pop star Britney Spears.

Kassie Thibodeaux, the self-proclaimed “leader” of the Britney Spears fan club, filed the petition over the weekend, which has already received over 4,300 signatures.

“Do the right thing: Replace the Confederate statues with an actual Louisiana hero and influential human being, Britney Spear,” the petition urges.

“Before becoming one of the world’s most important and influential pop legends, Britney Spears was living life in a small southern town by the name of Kentwood, Louisiana,” the petition explains. “Not only has Britney proven her talent, but she’s proven her strength of character by not only overcoming highly publicized mental breakdown, but by continuously working towards improving herself. She’s an inspiration to millions.”

This all comes at a time when racial tensions are at a tipping point in America, as the country debates whether civil war statues should be removed.

Don’t forget, it was the Republican party that was formed to oppose slavery in the first place and eventually managed to abolish it altogether as the Dems, at the time, lobbied to expand it. Is this why they want the history erased?

Last week President Donald Trump commented on the removal of a statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee and how it has changed history.

“This week it’s Robert E. Lee — I noticed that Stonewall Jackson is coming down — I wonder is it George Washington this next week and is it Thomas Jefferson the week after?” the president questioned at a press conference after protesters removed the statue.

Earlier this week under the cover of darkness UT-Austin swiftly removed a statue of Robert E. Lee and several other Confederate figures to avoid conflict with students who attend the university.