Petition Calls on Trump to Impose Strict Border Control in Response to Coronavirus

A petition on the White House website calls on the Trump administration to address the coronavirus outbreak by imposing strict border control measures.

“The coronavirus outbreak is reaching pandemic levels while infection numbers increase around the globe,” reads the petition listed at the official “We the People” site.

“As travelers fly to and from outbreak zones, United States citizens are put at risk of a similar outbreak occurring here in America,” the petition created by “A.J.” on February 28 states.

“We are asking the administration to impose strict border control measures and screening at ports of entry to prevent the spread of the disease.”

The petition comes as Italy, South Korea, and China have all closed their borders in efforts to stop the COVID-19 virus from spreading, while close to 60 countries report cases of the illness as of Friday.

“Israel is also blocking entry for people who were recently in Japan, Hong Kong, Macau, Thailand, Singapore and, of course, China,” reports Fortune Magazine.

The petition requires 100,000 signatures before it can merit a White House response.

Sign the petition here: https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/impose-strict-border-controls-response-coronavirus-until-we-can-figure-out-what-hell-going



Even as the coronavirus begins to spread around the continent, EU officials have steadfastly refuse to implement border controls, insisting that the sanctity of open borders is more important.

