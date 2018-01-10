Petition Demanding Oprah Disavow Harvey Weinstein Passes 15,000 Signatures

A petition demanding Oprah Winfrey disavow serial sex predator Harvey Weinstein is building momentum, having passed 15,000 signatures in less than 24 hours.

The petition calls on the talk show host, who is rumored to be considering a run for president in 2020, to publicly distance herself from the disgraced director.

Winfrey was pictured with Weinstein at numerous events over the last five years and had a close professional relationship with him stretching back two decades.

She reportedly called Weinstein to offer her support even after the revelations about his mass sexual assault of women exploded into the public eye last year.

Questions are swirling as to the credibility of Oprah presenting herself as an advocate for the #MeToo movement against the sexual abuse of women during her Golden Globes speech given how close she is to the biggest pervert in Hollywood.

Weinstein’s notorious behavior was an open secret within Hollywood circles for decades, casting doubt on the notion that Oprah was completely unaware of his reputation.

Noble claims that when she first met Weinstein at an event in London, she was overtly impressed because he was partying with model Naomi Campbell and had Oprah “swinging off his arm”. Noble recalled: I thought, obviously, this man has something amazing in store for me… pic.twitter.com/bzaWZDIumW — Harry Parker (@RaidersHLP) January 8, 2018

British actress Kadian Noble said she met Weinstein at a 2014 event in London and that Oprah was “swinging off his arm”. She said that Weinstein used Oprah to lure her in with the promise of boosting her career.

More people are beginning to ask ‘what did Oprah know and when did she know it?’

Sign the petition here and demand that Oprah disavow Harvey Weinstein.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71

*********************

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.