Petition Demanding Resignation of W.H.O. Chief Passes 1M Signatures

Image Credits: FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images.

An online petition demanding the resignation of embattled World Health Organization (W.H.O.) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus over his handling of the global coronavirus pandemic passed one million signatures early Friday morning.

As Breitbart News reported, the campaign calling for an end to the Ethiopian’s controversial reign began on January 31.

That’s when the petition titled, “Call for the resignation of Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General,” appeared on Change.org, citing Tedros’ refusal on January 23 to designate the Chinese coronavirus a global health emergency.

