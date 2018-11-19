Petition Launched to Give Alex Jones White House Press Pass

A White House petition calls for Infowars founder Alex Jones to receive press credentials, following CNN reporter Jim Acosta’s pass being reinstated.

“Alex Jones’ first amendment [sic] rights are being violated everyday he does not have White House press credentials,” the petition reads.

“THIS IS AMERICA!”

“Let Alex Jones have press credentials and a permanent seat next to Jim Acosta!”

SIGN THE PETITION

The petition comes after a federal judge last week ordered the White House to return Acosta’s pass, prompting questions over a potential free speech double standard – especially considering CNN was a prime mover behind censoring Alex Jones and Infowars.

On Friday several prominent conservatives questioned why Acosta’s free speech seemed to trump that of Jones’.

As of writing, over 5,000 people have already signed the two-day old petition. Petitions at WhiteHouse.gov require 100,000 signatures within 30 days in order to be considered for an official response.

Political commentator Styxhexenhammer666 explained Monday why signing the petition is a good idea, if only to see what the White House’s response might be.

Infowars has also launched WriteTrump.com, a truly grassroots effort to send letters to President Trump warning him of Big Tech censorship and the left’s war on free speech.

“Please direct your Justice Department to initiate antitrust actions to end this racketeering and collusion by the Tech Giants desperate to take back America,” Infowars’ letter to Trump states.

