Petition to Declare Antifa a Terrorist Organisation Nears 150,000 Signatures

A petition to formally recognise Antifa as a terrorist organisation is surging towards 150,000 signatures in a stunning rebuke of how the mainstream media has embraced the far-left group since the violence in Charlottesville.

Entitled Formally recognize AntiFa as a terrorist organization, the petition was created just four days ago and has already amassed over 144,000 signatures.

It reads;

Terrorism is defined as “the use of violence and intimidation in pursuit of political aims”. This definition is the same definition used to declare ISIS and other groups, as terrorist organizations. AntiFa has earned this title due to its violent actions in multiple cities and their influence in the killings of multiple police officers throughout the United States. It is time for the Pentagon to be consistent in its actions – and just as they rightfully declared ISIS a terror group, they must declare AntiFa a terror group – on the grounds of principle, integrity, morality, and safety.

The petition has now obtained enough signatures to warrant an official response from the White House.

The political class and the media slammed President Trump after he accused both sides of being responsible for violence during the disturbances in Charlottesville last week.

Elements of the mainstream media have since embraced Antifa despite its vulgar history of using violence to censor free speech.

On Saturday, CNN acknowledged that it changed a headline accurately describing Antifa as violent because members of Antifa complained (despite them admitting throughout the article that they advocate and practice violence).

CNN literally scrubbed a headline which called Antifa violent because Antifa did not like it. This is modern journalism. pic.twitter.com/pQ2oHRwkIw — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 20, 2017

During this past weekend’s demonstrations in Boston, Antifa members doused police officers with urine, another favorite tactic of the alt-left. The media downplayed the assault.

Spike’s Brendan O’Neill summed up what now passes for being an “anti-fascist” in a Facebook post that has gone viral.

“So today being anti-fascist means destroying historic monuments, censoring people you don’t like, starting fires on campus to prevent people from speaking, calling for certain books, protests and flags to be outlawed, refusing to take a stand against gangs of violent misanthropes who’ve massacred hundreds of people for the crime of being free and believing in democracy, incessantly referring to everyone by their race, and having more sleepless nights over the Jewish State than any other state? Is that right? What next — show how anti-fascist you are by measuring people’s skulls before deciding if they’re a good or bad person?” he writes.

