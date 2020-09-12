Petition Wants Joe Biden Investigated For Covering Up LYNCHINGS Of Blacks

A new petition seeks a Department of Justice (DOJ) inquiry into the hangings and drownings of five black people in the state of Delaware and demands an investigation “into the actions or willful inactions of the Bidens both Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden and Senator and Vice President Joe Biden regarding what we believe, on the basis of substantial evidence is the cover-up of racially motivated murders and the connections between these murders.”

The petition even alleges that an attempted lynching survivor told his story to Beau Biden but it was covered up anyay.

THE PETITION STATES: “Over the last decade, five known suspicious hangings and multiple accidental drownings of African Americans have gripped Delaware’s Kent County’s black community.



The Hodgetwins join The Alex Jones Show to break down how the modern day Dems are the new Jim Crow, and more!

Despite compelling evidence of foul play and the work of a few committed activists and local politicians, incidents were played down and swiftly filed away.

Now We demand an inquiry into the actions or willful inactions of the Bidens both Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden and Senator and Vice President Joe Biden regarding what we be believe, on the basis of substantial evidence is the cover-up of racially motivated murders and the connections between these murders. We need to know why the State of Delaware and the United States Department of Justice knew about and did nothing about the organized , systematic lynching of young Black Men.

In 2010, pamphlets circulating throughout Kent County, DE, illustrating of a young black man hanging with the words “Cleaning Up The Streets One Ni**er at a Time”. This shocked the campus of historically black college Delaware State University. Devoid of thorough investigative procedure, families were barred from access to the deceased for days, clothes were washed without warning, and autopsies were breezed over or skipped altogether. Each incident was quickly ruled a suicide and families were left with more questions than answers. There was one survivor of an attempted lynching in 2012, and despite his testimony, a recorded 911 call, witnesses, sworn statements to Attorney General Beau Biden, and a Dover Human Relations Commission, his story was discredited and suppressed.

We are demanding a full investigation by Attorney General William Barr , US Department of Justice into all hanging and drowning deaths ruled suicides in and around Dover, DE from 2010-Present. The families of the deceased and the lone surviving victim were not given the courtesy which should have been granted. This is why we absolutely believe that the oversight of the US Department of Justice is required to achieve justice in this matter. Sign, support and share.”

Petition passage ends NATIONAL FILE previously reported: Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden is suffering from his long history of racially charged statements as he struggles to maintain his footing in a progressive primary competition against Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and others. Biden has drawn criticism for praising segregationist senators, and stating that diversity drives America apart. “I have some friends on the far left, and they can justify to me the murder of a white deaf mute for a nickel by five colored guys. They say the black men had been oppressed, and so on. But they can’t justify some Alabama farmers tar-and-feathering an old colored woman. I suspect the ACLU would leap to defend the five black guys. But no one would go down to help the ‘rednecks.’ (But) they are both products of an environment…And ‘rednecks’ are usually people with very real concerns, people who lack the education and skills to express themselves quietly and articulately,” Biden stated in an interview in 1970. A Wilmington Morning News clipping from 1986 also confirmed that Biden joined Republicans in pushing for a 1983 spending-cutting plan that involved “freezing Social Security payments.”

THREAD:Wilmington Morning News,1986,excerpts a 1970 interview where Biden complained some "friends on the left" will justify "5 colored guys" killing a "white deaf mute" "for a nickel" but won't do the same for "redneck AL farmers" who "tarred & feathered" an "old colored woman." pic.twitter.com/Nauh7WpChu — Every cliché plane is an adjective (@KindAndUnblind) January 19, 2020

The Save Infowars Super Sale is now live! Get up to 60% off our most popular products today!