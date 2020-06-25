Pew Analysis Shows Only 1 In 6 BLM Protesters Are Black

Analysis carried out by the Pew Research Center has revealed that just one in six protesters turning out at BLM demonstrations in the US are actually black.

The research notes that the plurality of those present at the gatherings have been white people.

The full breakdown reveals that just 17 percent of protesters were black, while 46 percent were white.

A further 22 percent were Hispanic, with eight percent being Asian, the analysis highlights.

Perhaps even more telling is the demographic breakdown in terms of political affiliation.

Almost four out of every five “protesters” identified as Democrats or Democrat-leaning, with fewer than 17 percent identifying as Republicans.

The findings dovetail with comments made by BET Founder Robert Johnson yesterday, who noted that most black Americans “laugh” at white people attempting to bring down monuments and cancel everything they deem to be “racist”.

Johnson said that white poeople “have the mistaken assumption that black people are sitting around cheering for them saying ‘Oh, my God, look at these white people. They’re doing something so important to us. They’re taking down the statue of a Civil War general who fought for the South.”

“You know, black people, in my opinion, black people laugh at white people who do this the same way we laugh at white people who say we got to take off the TV shows.” Johnson said in an interview with Fox News.

“Look, the people who are basically tearing down statues, trying to make a statement are basically borderline anarchists, the way I look at it,” he continued, adding “They really have no agenda other than the idea we’re going to topple a statue.”

“It’s not going to give a kid whose parents can’t afford college money to go to college. It’s not going to close the labor gap between what white workers are paid and what black workers are paid. And it’s not going to take people off welfare or food stamps.” Johnson urged.

“It’s “tantamount to rearranging the deck chairs on a racial titanic. It absolutely means nothing.” Johnson asserted.

