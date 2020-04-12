Pew Poll: White Liberals More Likely To Be Mentally Ill And Depressed

One look at an antifa protest could tell you this but it’s nice to have some data.

1/n Two interesting findings thus far from my analysis of Pew's March 2020 COVID-19 survey. First, white (and especially 'very') liberals are far more likely than all other ideological-racial subgroups to report being diagnosed with a mental health condition. pic.twitter.com/RynS9lk0jR — Zach Goldberg (@ZachG932) April 11, 2020

2/n Somewhat surprisingly, this difference further grows when we add standard controls pic.twitter.com/2VM3DD2HJI — Zach Goldberg (@ZachG932) April 11, 2020

4/n The differences are more modest here, but still significant pic.twitter.com/eGeyPEpONU — Zach Goldberg (@ZachG932) April 11, 2020

Zoomed:



6/n However, entering the 'mental health diagnosis' variable into the model does (perhaps naturally) narrow the difference. pic.twitter.com/E22JIYwgRi — Zach Goldberg (@ZachG932) April 11, 2020

8/n It's possible that the disparities in self-reported diagnosis are simply or partly a function of white liberals being more likely to seek mental health evaluations. I don't have the data to answer this question. But given that they also tend to score higher on neuroticism.. — Zach Goldberg (@ZachG932) April 11, 2020

There’s a lot of social pressure on white liberals to identify as mentally ill to boost their social status in the oppression olympics.

Just being a straight white male is considered downright detestable.

