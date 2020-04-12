Pew Poll: White Liberals More Likely To Be Mentally Ill And Depressed

One look at an antifa protest could tell you this but it’s nice to have some data.

Zoomed:


Infowars’ Rob joins The War Room to tell us his personal experience with obtaining his new gun and how unnecessarily difficult it was.

There’s a lot of social pressure on white liberals to identify as mentally ill to boost their social status in the oppression olympics.

Just being a straight white male is considered downright detestable.

The platinum standard of advanced multivitamin formulations is back in stock! Order Vitamin Mineral Fusion at 50% off today!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

"Do It For Your Big Momma" - US Surgeon General Slammed For Telling Black Americans To Stop Drinking, Doing Drugs

“Do It For Your Big Momma” – US Surgeon General Slammed For Telling Black Americans To Stop Drinking, Doing Drugs

U.S. News
Comments
'Woke' Reporter Accuses Black Surgeon General Of Racism For Saying 'Big Momma'

‘Woke’ Reporter Accuses Black Surgeon General Of Racism For Saying ‘Big Momma’

U.S. News
Comments

George Soros Pours Millions of Cash Into Pro-Biden Group Since Start of the Year

U.S. News
comments

Whistleblower: How CDC Is Manipulating The COVID-19 Death Toll

U.S. News
comments

US records the deadliest day from the coronavirus pandemic worldwide

U.S. News
comments

Comments