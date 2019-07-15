Pew Research: Average Illegal Alien Lived in America for 15 Years

The average illegal alien in the United States has lived in the country for 15 years, a new analysis finds.

The latest research by Pew Research Center reveals that, of the roughly 11 to 22 million illegal aliens living in the U.S., the average illegal alien has lived in the country for 15 years — imposing an enormous financial burden on American taxpayers.

In 2000, the average illegal alien lived in the U.S. for about 7.2 years. Today, the average time that an illegal alien lives in the country has more than doubled just two decades later.

“In 2017, only 20% of unauthorized immigrant adults lived in the U.S. for five years or less, down from 30% a decade earlier,” Pew analysts write. “About two-thirds of unauthorized immigrants have been in the U.S. for more than 10 years; a decade earlier, less than half had.”

Read more