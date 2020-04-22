Pew Research: More than 9-in-10 Americans Call China’s Power a ‘Threat’ to U.S.

More than 9-in-10 Americans now call China’s power and influence in the world a “threat” to the United States, a new survey reveals.

The latest Pew Research Center survey finds that Americans are nearly unanimously worried about China’s dominance in the midst of the Chinese coronavirus crisis that has ravaged the U.S.

About 91 percent of Americans say China’s power and influence is a threat to the U.S. — 62 percent of which say China is a “major threat” and 29 percent of which say China is a “minor threat.”

Americans today regard China as a major threat to the U.S. – more than global warming, Russia’s power and influence, the condition of the global economy, and global poverty.



The survey shows a continued increase in concern over China among Americans over the last few years. Between 2017 and this year, the number of Americans who now say China is a “major threat” to the U.S. has spiked by 21 percent.

The same Pew Research survey finds that more than 8-in-10 Americans call mass migration a threat to the U.S., with about 42 percent of those calling mass migration a “major threat.”

