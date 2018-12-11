Pew Survey: Out Of 27 Nations Polled, Zero Want More Immigrants to Move to Their Country

Though the lying media in all of our nations act as though everyone opposed to open borders immigration policies are racist bigots, a new Pew Research survey shows not one single major country out of 27 polled wants more immigrants.

From Pew Research:

As the number of international migrants reaches new highs, people around the world show little appetite for more migration – both into and out of their countries, according to a Pew Research Center survey of 27 nations conducted in the spring of 2018. Across the countries surveyed, a median of 45% say fewer or no immigrants should be allowed to move to their country, while 36% say they want about the same number of immigrants. Just 14% say their countries should allow more immigrants. (Those who said no immigrants should be allowed volunteered this response.)

The 67 million or so recent immigrants already in the US want all their families and extend families to come in through chain migration, that’s why the numbers are so high.

Nonetheless, more Americans want fewer immigrants or none than want more.

This goes hand and hand with a new report from Gallup showing more than 750 million people worldwide would migrate if they could — with the top destination being the United States.

According to the UN’s 2017 population projections, the population of Africa is projected to hit 4 billion by 2100 and the population of the Middle East is expected to hit around 1 billion.

What happens when there is 2 billion Africans and 500 million Middle Easterners begging to be let in to America and Europe?