PewDiePie Chides Mainstream Media: "This is Why They're So Salty"

YouTuber PewDiePie chided the mainstream media by pointing out that his own news show – PewNews – completely crushes the competition, commenting, “This is why they’re so God damn salty.”

PewDiePie, real name Felix Kjellberg, responded to a meme which read, “When Felix realize that PewNews has more viewers than Vox which makes PewNews a mainstream media.”

“I mean I already knew this, this is why they’re so God damn salty,” said Kjellberg, before joking, “PewNews is the most respected news source out there – and I can actually say that.”

A Swedish video gamer's news show is more popular than Vox, VICE or any other similar mainstream media outlet. "This is why they're so God damn salty." pic.twitter.com/8JtIaSGC42 — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) January 24, 2019

PewDiePie’s videos routinely receive in the region of 5 to 8 million views, with some being seen by tens of millions.

While the audience is obviously very different (the average CNN viewer is aged around 60), PewNews obliterates the competition. Compare his average views to those received by TV’s top rated news shows in Q3 2018.

PewNews: 5-8,000,000+

Hannity: 3,340,000.

The Rachel Maddow Show: 2,947,000.

Tucker Carlson Tonight: 2,775,000.

The Ingraham Angle: 2,672,000.

The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell: 2,307,000.

The Five: 2,304,000.

Special Report with Bret Baier: 2,172,000.

The Story with Martha MacCallum: 2,019,000.

All In with Chris Hayes: 1,864,000.

11th Hour with Brian Williams: 1,700,000.

This is why the mainstream media is so threatened by PewDiePie when he does cover serious issues, such as the recent controversy over the EU’s Article 13 copyright directive.

PewDiePie has been relentlessly demonized and smeared by the mainstream media because the mere threat of his broadcast power alone completely terrifies the establishment, which only highlights the fragility of their own security.

As we highlighted last month, a middle school in Seattle called the police after posters were found encouraging students to subscribe to PewDiePie, prompting a history teacher to go on an unhinged rant in which he claimed that PewDiePie was “promoting ignorance, racism, genocide, anti-Semitism.”

