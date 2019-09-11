PewDiePie Donates $50,000 to The Anti-Defamation League

Famous YouTuber Felix “PewDiePie” Kjellberg announced he was donating $50,000 to the YouTube censors at the Anti-Defamation League on Tuesday before unboxing an award from YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki for hitting 100,000,000 subscribers.

“As an additional celebration, I’m donating $50,000 to the Anti-Defamation League, which is an organization that fights bigotry and prejudice in all its forms,” PewDiePie said.

The ADL has been leading the charge on YouTube censorship for quite some time.

They recently released a list of 30 YouTube channels they wanted banned and several of them got the ax shortly thereafter.

.@YouTube removing 100k #hateful videos is encouraging but the enormous scale of hateful content that remains is unacceptable. While this is a step in the right direction, YouTube must do more to address hate on their platform. Our recent blog: https://t.co/uEFvrfzk4h — Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) September 3, 2019

The ADL in 2017 celebrated PewDiePie losing a sponsorship with Disney over a controversial video he released:

At the end of PewDiePie’s latest video, he unveiled an award from YouTube for hitting 100 million subs and says he “even got a letter from Susan.”



“I won’t read the whole thing but it finishes with, ‘Congratulations again on becoming Marzia’s husband and please give Sven a big hug from us.'”

“Thank you, Susan,” PewDiePie said.

One can only assume paying this “protection money” to the ADL was an effort to keep his channel from being deleted.

We’ll have to wait and see whether $50,000 is enough to buy them off or whether they insist he pay them even more to be officially declared “unhateful.”