PewDiePie Highlights Viral 'Epstein Didn't Kill Himself' Meme

The “Epstein didn’t kill himself” narrative is now so viral that it was highlighted by PewDiePie in one of his recent meme review videos.

The world’s number one YouTuber reviewed a series of memes that contained completely unrelated, out of context content and then ended with the phrase “Epstein didn’t kill himself.”

These included a meme about boiling oranges to make your house smell like fall, one about eating candy corn, and another which ended with Pewds reading out the words, “Jeffrey Epstein was murdered to protect the names of elitist pedophiles who run the world.”

“That was really interesting, I never thought of that,” commented PewDiePie.

The fact that the “conspiracy theory” surrounding Epstein’s death is now a viral meme that has entered the non-political sub-culture underscores how so many people have refused to swallow the official story.

Remember; Memes aren’t just funny cat videos, they can literally swing elections, which is probably why Big Tech hates them.

Last month, Twitter announced that it will begin a crackdown on “synthetic and manipulated media,” leading to fears that political memes could be censored in the run-up to the 2020 presidential election.

Earlier this year, Instagram announced it would use 52 global “fact checking partners” to censor “false photos and memes on its platform,” according to Poynter.

Last year, Facebook also announced it was developing a new AI algorithm that can detect and ban “offensive” memes.

A study undertaken by researchers at University College London found that the most effective memes in the run up to the 2016 presidential election largely originated in two places – the subreddit r/the_donald – a forum devoted to boosting President Donald Trump, and 4chan’s politically incorrect /pol forum.

A VICE write-up of the study acknowledges that the most “effectively spread” memes originated on r/the_donald and /pol.

The Donald subreddit was subsequently placed in quarantine and 4chan has been repeatedly blamed as a radicalizing outpost for mass shooters and right-wing extremists.

