PewDiePie Roasts Maker of Petition Seeking to Ban Him For ‘White Supremacy’

PewDiePie roasted the maker of a petition that seeks to ban him from YouTube for ‘promoting white supremacy’.

The petition was set up by Maria Ruiz after the Christchurch mosque attack by and has received over 60,000 signatures.

It claims, “One of the largest platforms for white supremacist content is PewDiePie’s YouTube channel. PewDiePie has on many occasions proven once and again to promote and affiliate himself with white supremacist and Nazi ideologies.”

In a video released earlier today, the Swedish YouTuber made fun of the petition.

“Oh frick – not a petition! I might as well delete my channel right here right now,” said Pewds, adding, “I might as well start finding a new job because petitions are the most effective way to make a change in the whole world.”

The Swede went on to attack the petition as being a tissue of lies, such as the claim that he “hired” people to say the n-word, something that literally never happened.

He also pointed out that the claim he dressed up in a KKK outfit was based on a fake news story published by a satirical website.