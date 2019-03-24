PewDiePie Stars In Music Video Dissing New EU Copyright Law

Image Credits: screenshot/YouTube.

The video caused quite a stir after PewDiePie retweeted it, with people both praising its creator’s skill and effort, and blasting the upcoming EU copyright reform.

It seems that Swedish Internet celebrity Felix Kjellberg, better known as PewDiePie, has taken a small break from his tense contest with major Indian record label and movie studio T-Series for the title of the most subscribed channel on YouTube, as he made a cameo appearance in a new music vid which criticised the upcoming EU copyright reform.

The video, made and published by Maltese music producer and YouTuber known as Grandayy, slams the upcoming European Union Directive on Copyright in the Digital Single Market which, among other things, may put legal responsibility on platforms for users uploading copyrighted material (the so-called ‘upload filter’).

PewDiePie wasn’t the only Internet star to appear in the video, as he was joined by two other popular YouTubers – Jacksepticeye and Roomie.

After Grandayy posted a teaser and a link to his video on Twitter, with Pewds and Roomie retweeting it, many social media users rushed to praise their efforts.

There was no shortage of people bashing the copyright reform as well.

​And some people also used this opportunity to call on others to subscribe to PewDiePie.

