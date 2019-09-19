Pfizer Testing Vaccines on Healthy Pregnant Women in Nationwide Trial

A nationwide study is testing vaccines on healthy pregnant women who are expecting healthy babies in an attempt to cure RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus), “a relatively mild, cold-like illness that clears up in a week or two.”

ClinicalTrials.gov shows Big Pharma giant Pfizer as the sponsor and responsible party for the study.

The clinical trial calls for 650 women between 18 and 49 years of age with a gestational age between 24 and 36 weeks on the day of the study injection.

According to the RSV clinical research website, “The SAVVY study is assessing the safety of an investigational RSV vaccine given to healthy pregnant women.”

“The study will also measure immune system response to a single study injection to evaluate the role the investigational vaccine may potentially play in protecting a baby’s health,” the website continues.

Participants in the study will be subjected to one of five vaccines containing either one of four investigational RSV vaccines or a placebo.

The four investigational vaccines injected into test subjects will either be an average RSV dose with or without aluminum hydroxide, or a “higher” RSV dose with or without aluminum hydroxide.

The mothers will “record their temperature and any vaccination-site swelling or redness in an electronic diary (e-diary) for 7 consecutive days at home beginning the day of vaccination.”

Both the mothers and infants will continue to participate in the trial for 12 months after delivery with 5 study visits scheduled and additional visits scheduled as needed.

The study is being carried out at 88 test locations in 19 different states.

Many mothers are questioning whether or not it’s worth becoming a guinea pig and subjecting their healthy babies to untested vaccines in order to protect the children from an ailment that “typically results in a relatively mild, cold-like illness that clears up in a week or two.”

One of the test locations, the Diagnostic Clinic of Longview in Longview, Texas, promoted the study in a Facebook post on Monday and received major backlash from commenters.

Over 300 Facebook users commented on the post and nearly every person asked something along the lines of “Who in their right mind would subject their healthy baby to an experimental vaccine?”

One comment on the deleted post read, “Why in the world would anyone allow their unborn child to be a test subject?!”

Following the critical reactions, the Texas clinic took down the post, however, a savvy internet user captured a screenshot of the now-deleted advertisement that can be seen below:

The clinic addressed the removal of the RSV study trial advertisement, saying, “We have removed a recent post from our page due to the number of biased comments being directed at our patients, employees and doctors,” but failed to provide any proof.

Now, people are criticizing the test study on the clinic’s new post, with one Facebook user asking, “How is it ethical to test vaccines on pregnant women and unborn babies?”

A similar study of the RSV F vaccine, sponsored by Novavax in collaboration with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, tested 4,600 participants and was completed in July 2019.

RTMagazine.com reported, “The Prepare trial is supported by a grant of up to $89.1 million from the Bill & Melinda Gates Fund.”

