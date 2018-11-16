Pfizer to raise prices despite Trump pressure

Pfizer will raise prices on 41 of its prescription drugs in January after initially putting off those plans this summer amid pressure from President Trump.

The drug giant will increase the list price of about 10 percent of its drugs Jan. 15, the company announced Friday. Most of the increases will be 5 percent, though Pfizer will raise three drugs’ list prices by 3 percent and one drug’s by 9 percent.

Pfizer & others should be ashamed that they have raised drug prices for no reason. They are merely taking advantage of the poor & others unable to defend themselves, while at the same time giving bargain basement prices to other countries in Europe & elsewhere. We will respond! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2018

List prices are the advertised price of a drug, not necessarily the price insurers pay after discounts, known as rebates.

Read more