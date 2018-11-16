Pfizer to raise prices despite Trump pressure

Image Credits: Adam from UK / Wikimedia Commons.

Pfizer will raise prices on 41 of its prescription drugs in January after initially putting off those plans this summer amid pressure from President Trump.

The drug giant will increase the list price of about 10 percent of its drugs Jan. 15, the company announced Friday. Most of the increases will be 5 percent, though Pfizer will raise three drugs’ list prices by 3 percent and one drug’s by 9 percent.

List prices are the advertised price of a drug, not necessarily the price insurers pay after discounts, known as rebates.

