Pharma Kingpins Run Their Game On America

While a do-nothing Congress continues to kick the can around on healthcare, it’s obvious that pharmaceutical lobbyists have rigged the game and there is little Congress is willing to do about it other than continue to take their cut.

Fortunately, the Trump administration is doing something about the chaos.

President Donald Trump declared the opioid crisis a “national emergency” the same day fentanyl spray pusher John Kapoor, the founder of Insys Therapeutics was arrested.

The irony is the real synthetic drug pushers legally continue their open secret via a bought and paid for US Congress.

A whopping 28 and a half million dollars was given to Democrat and Republican candidates in 2018 alone.

Meanwhile, Congress slides down the slippery slope towards more gun control legislation, although, according to the Crime Prevention Research Center, 97.8 percent of public shootings occur in “gun-free zones.”

This growing statistic is fueled by the pharmaceutical industry and its unyielding experimentation upon disassociated American minds.