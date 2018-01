As the opioid epidemic continues to rage across the nation, the city of Philadelphia plans to experiment with an overdose prevention strategy never before tested in the U.S.

On Tuesday, officials in Philadelphia announced their support for so-called “safe injection sites” — medically supervised locations where users can inject heroin and other opioids without fear of arrest.

The walk-in sites would offer sterile needles and naloxone, an overdose-reversing drug.

