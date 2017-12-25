Philippine Authorities Recover 36 Bodies from Shopping Center Fire

Image Credits: Pixabay.

The bodies of 36 people who went missing during a fire at a shopping mall in the southern Philippines were recovered on Monday as the country’s justice secretary ordered an investigation into the blaze.

The discovery brought the death toll to 37 in the fire at the NCCC Mall in Davao City, located 1,000 kilometres south of Manila. One body was found on Sunday, according to Mayor Sara Duterte.

The bodies were found near a staircase that led to the lobby of Research Now SSI, a US outsourcing company on the fourth floor of the mall, said Senior Superintendent Wilberto Rico Niel Kwan Tiu, regional director of the Bureau of Fire Protection.

Read more


Related Articles

Mexico Murder Total Hits An All Time High

Mexico Murder Total Hits An All Time High

World News
Comments
Russia willing to mediate US-North Korea talks: report

Russia willing to mediate US-North Korea talks: report

World News
Comments

Hungarian Christmas Message: ‘We’ll Protect Christian Culture, Not Retreat Behind Concrete Blocks and Watch Our Women Harassed On New Years

World News
Comments

Tens of thousands of US citizens may die if Korean conflict breaks out – Russian Security Council

World News
Comments

Zimbabwe: Tears of Joy as White Farmer Returns to Land Seized by Mugabe

World News
Comments

Comments