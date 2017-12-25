Philippine Authorities Recover 36 Bodies from Shopping Center Fire

The bodies of 36 people who went missing during a fire at a shopping mall in the southern Philippines were recovered on Monday as the country’s justice secretary ordered an investigation into the blaze.

The discovery brought the death toll to 37 in the fire at the NCCC Mall in Davao City, located 1,000 kilometres south of Manila. One body was found on Sunday, according to Mayor Sara Duterte.

The bodies were found near a staircase that led to the lobby of Research Now SSI, a US outsourcing company on the fourth floor of the mall, said Senior Superintendent Wilberto Rico Niel Kwan Tiu, regional director of the Bureau of Fire Protection.

Read more